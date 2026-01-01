Plandex is an open-source AI coding agent that lives in your terminal and tackles real-world software tasks spanning dozens of files and many steps. Instead of producing one-shot snippets, it builds and refines a plan, sandboxes file changes for diff-based review before applying them, and handles up to 2M tokens of context to work across large codebases.

Self-hosting Plandex on your VPS keeps your code, prompts, and plans on infrastructure you control while giving you a persistent server that the lightweight Plandex CLI can connect to from any development machine. You bring your own model provider credentials — OpenRouter, Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, or local Ollama — so there is no per-seat platform fee or vendor lock-in.