Organizr is a self-hosted services dashboard that replaces dozens of browser bookmarks with a single, tab-based interface. Instead of switching between multiple browser tabs to manage Sonarr, Radarr, Plex, and other homelab services, Organizr loads them all as iFrame tabs inside one webpage â€” with user accounts, access controls, and guest restrictions baked in.

With support for Plex, Emby, and LDAP authentication, unlimited user groups, and Nginx auth_request integration, Organizr goes beyond a simple link page. It functions as a lightweight access layer for your entire self-hosted stack, letting you grant specific users or guests access to only the tabs you choose.