Up to 69% off for Organizr

Deploy Organizr in one click installation.

HTPC and homelab services organizer that loads all your self-hosted tabs in a single unified web interface.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
â‚¹599/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Organizr in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Organizr

64% off
KVM 1
â‚¹1,649
â‚¹599/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹999/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚¹2,099
â‚¹779/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹1,199/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚¹3,499
â‚¹1,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹2,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
â‚¹6,199
â‚¹2,199/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹4,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 1
â‚¹1,649
â‚¹599/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹999/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚¹2,099
â‚¹779/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹1,199/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚¹3,499
â‚¹1,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹2,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
â‚¹6,199
â‚¹2,199/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹4,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Organizr

Organizr is a self-hosted services dashboard that replaces dozens of browser bookmarks with a single, tab-based interface. Instead of switching between multiple browser tabs to manage Sonarr, Radarr, Plex, and other homelab services, Organizr loads them all as iFrame tabs inside one webpage â€” with user accounts, access controls, and guest restrictions baked in.

With support for Plex, Emby, and LDAP authentication, unlimited user groups, and Nginx auth_request integration, Organizr goes beyond a simple link page. It functions as a lightweight access layer for your entire self-hosted stack, letting you grant specific users or guests access to only the tabs you choose.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Organizr

Tab-Based Interface

Load any self-hosted service as an iFrame tab, giving you one unified page to manage your entire homelab without switching browser tabs.

User Groups and Access Control

Create unlimited user groups and control which tabs each group can see â€” including read-only guest access for shared services.

Multi-Auth Support

Authenticate users with Plex, Emby, LDAP, or sFTP credentials in addition to local Organizr accounts.

Nginx Auth Integration

Use Organizr as an auth_request provider for Nginx, adding SSO-style login protection to services that lack built-in authentication.

Customizable Themes

Full colour-palette control lets you personalise Organizr to match your branding or preferred dark/light aesthetic.

Fail2ban Support

Native Fail2ban integration protects your Organizr login against brute-force attacks with automatic IP banning.

Why run Organizr on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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