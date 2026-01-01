Up to 69% off for Redpanda Console

Deploy Redpanda Console in one click installation.

Developer-friendly web UI for managing Kafka and Redpanda clusters, topics, consumer groups, and live message streams.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
â‚¹599/mo
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Deploy Redpanda Console in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Redpanda Console

64% off
KVM 1
â‚¹1,649
â‚¹599/mo
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Renews at â‚¹999/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
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63% off
KVM 2
â‚¹2,099
â‚¹779/mo
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Renews at â‚¹1,199/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚¹3,499
â‚¹1,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹2,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
â‚¹6,199
â‚¹2,199/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹4,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 1
â‚¹1,649
â‚¹599/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹999/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚¹2,099
â‚¹779/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹1,199/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚¹3,499
â‚¹1,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹2,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
â‚¹6,199
â‚¹2,199/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹4,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Redpanda Console

Redpanda Console is an open-source web UI built by Redpanda Data for inspecting and operating Kafka-compatible streaming clusters. It exposes topics, partitions, offsets, consumer groups, schemas, ACLs, and live message payloads through a single interface, with built-in support for JSON, Avro, Protobuf, and MessagePack decoding.

This one-click deployment ships Console alongside an embedded Redpanda broker so you get a working Kafka-API endpoint, Schema Registry, and Admin API the moment the container starts. Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps event data, customer payloads, and stream metadata entirely under your control with no per-broker SaaS fees.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Redpanda Console

Live message viewer

Stream records from any topic in real time with time-travel, search, and per-field decoding for JSON, Avro, and Protobuf payloads.

Topic management

Create, configure, and delete topics, edit retention and partition settings, and produce test messages directly from the browser.

Consumer group insights

Inspect group members, lag per partition, and offsets so you can debug stuck consumers without having to go through CLI tools.

Schema Registry built in

Browse Avro, JSON Schema, and Protobuf subjects, view version history, and check compatibility before promoting changes.

Embedded Redpanda broker

Ships with a fully configured Redpanda broker exposing the Kafka API, Schema Registry, and Admin API for instant testing.

Kafka API compatible

Connect Console to any external Kafka, Confluent Cloud, MSK, or Redpanda cluster by pointing it at your existing brokers.

Why run Redpanda Console on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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