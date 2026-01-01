Ombi is the standard self-hosted request system for households running Plex, Emby, or Jellyfin. Users sign in with their existing media-server account and request movies, TV shows, music albums, and 4K content through a polished, mobile-friendly web UI. Each request flows into a configurable approval queue, then automatically forwards approved items to Sonarr, Radarr, Lidarr, or CouchPotato for fulfillment.

Self-hosting Ombi on a VPS provides your users a clean "ask first" funnel into your media library and offers you a single platform to approve, deny, or batch-handle incoming requests — without exposing your Arr admin panels to the household.