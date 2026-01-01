GitBucket is a Scala-based open-source Git platform that provides a familiar GitHub-style experience on infrastructure you manage. It comes bundled with repository hosting, pull requests, issues, wikis, and an account model that mirrors GitHub conventions, so existing teams can adopt it without any retraining.

Running on the JVM with an embedded H2 database out of the box, GitBucket does not require any external services to get started and can be scaled up through plugins for LDAP authentication, CI integrations, and external databases. Self-hosting ensures your source code, access tokens, and audit history remain within your VPS, instead of with a third-party SaaS.