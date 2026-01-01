HumHub is an open-source enterprise social network platform that enables organizations to build private, self-hosted intranet communities. It combines the familiar feel of social networking â€” activity streams, spaces (group channels), direct messaging, user profiles, and notifications â€” with the control and privacy requirements of an internal team platform. Unlike hosted alternatives such as Slack or Microsoft Teams, HumHub runs entirely on your own infrastructure with no per-user costs or data leaving your servers.

Built on a modular architecture, HumHub offers a marketplace of over 100 free and premium modules covering wikis, calendars, task management, polls, file sharing, and LDAP/Active Directory authentication â€” making it adaptable to the specific collaboration needs of any team or organization.