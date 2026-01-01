Annif is an open-source toolkit from the National Library of Finland that automatically assigns subject terms to documents. It integrates lexical, statistical, and machine learning backends, including TF-IDF, fastText, Omikuji, MLLM, YAKE, and ensemble models. This allows cataloguers to select or combine algorithms that best suit each collection and language.

By self-hosting Annif on your own VPS, you retain full control over training corpora, controlled vocabularies, and bibliographic metadata, rather than sending them to a third-party indexing service. The container offers a REST API and a browser-based UI for testing projects. Consequently, integrating Annif into existing cataloguing pipelines or developing custom clients only necessitates HTTP calls.