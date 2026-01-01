Headscale is a self-hosted alternative to Tailscale's proprietary control server, providing you with complete ownership of your private WireGuard mesh network. While Tailscale's hosted service manages key exchange, IP assignment, and routing decisions, Headscale performs the same functions on infrastructure you control — without any monthly fees, no device limits linked to a subscription, and no reliance on a third-party cloud service.

This template integrates Headscale with Headscale UI, a browser-based dashboard for managing users, nodes, and pre-authentication keys. Both are hosted under the same HTTPS domain, with the web interface accessible at the /web path. Any Tailscale-compatible client can join your mesh immediately upon pointing its login server to your deployment URL.