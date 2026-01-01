Traccar is a comprehensive open-source GPS tracking system that supports over 200 communication protocols and is compatible with virtually any GPS device available in the market. Organisations of all sizes utilise Traccar to monitor vehicles, assets, and personnel in real-time through an intuitive web interface featuring interactive maps, geofence zones, speed alerts, and detailed trip reports.

Self-hosting Traccar on your own VPS does away with recurring per-device licensing fees levied by commercial platforms and ensures sensitive location data remains entirely under your purview. This template facilitates the deployment of Traccar with a PostgreSQL database, ensuring reliable, long-term storage for tracking history, routes, and analytics.