SolidInvoice is an open-source invoicing application built on the Symfony framework, designed for freelancers, consultants, and small businesses who need a clean, focused billing tool without any monthly SaaS fees. It covers the full quote-to-cash workflow: manage clients and contacts, send quotes that seamlessly convert into invoices, track payments, and configure taxes and currencies as per your jurisdiction.

Self-hosting SolidInvoice on your own VPS ensures your client records, invoice history, and payment data remain on infrastructure you control — meaning no per-user pricing, no per-invoice fees, and absolutely no third-party access to sensitive financial information. A first-run wizard will guide you through the database setup and creation of the initial admin account, and the bundled MySQL service securely stores all transactional data behind Traefik-managed HTTPS right from the first deployment.