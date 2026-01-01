YaCy is a fully distributed, peer-to-peer web search engine that runs entirely on your own server. Unlike Google or Bing, there is no central authority controlling search results — each YaCy instance crawls and indexes the web independently while connecting to a shared global index maintained by thousands of other YaCy peers. Search queries are hashed before being shared with peers, keeping searches private by design.

Self-hosting YaCy gives you a private search appliance with no tracking, no advertising influence on rankings, and no query logs sent to third parties. It also works as an intranet search engine, indexing HTTP, FTP, and SMB resources on a local network without internet connectivity.