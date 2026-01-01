Keila is an open-source newsletter and email marketing platform that allows you to grow, segment, and reach your subscriber list without having to depend on Mailchimp, Brevo, or other such commercial SaaS platforms. Developed using Elixir and Phoenix for ensuring high deliverability and concurrent throughput, it offers a clean drag-and-drop editor, automated campaigns, A/B testing, subscriber segmentation, and double opt-in confirmation flows â€” all supported by your own SMTP provider, thereby giving you full control of your sending reputation and contact data.

By self-hosting Keila on your VPS, newsletters, indie publishers, and small businesses get unlimited subscribers and unlimited sends without the burden of per-contact pricing that becomes prohibitively expensive once you cross a few thousand readers. You can connect any SMTP provider â€” be it SendGrid, Mailgun, Postmark, AWS SES, or your own Postfix setup â€” and thereby maintain complete ownership of every subscriber relationship.