Deploy Keila in one click installation.
Open-source newsletter and email marketing platform built as a self-hosted alternative to Mailchimp, Brevo, and Sendinblue.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Keila
Keila is an open-source newsletter and email marketing platform that allows you to grow, segment, and reach your subscriber list without having to depend on Mailchimp, Brevo, or other such commercial SaaS platforms. Developed using Elixir and Phoenix for ensuring high deliverability and concurrent throughput, it offers a clean drag-and-drop editor, automated campaigns, A/B testing, subscriber segmentation, and double opt-in confirmation flows â€” all supported by your own SMTP provider, thereby giving you full control of your sending reputation and contact data.
By self-hosting Keila on your VPS, newsletters, indie publishers, and small businesses get unlimited subscribers and unlimited sends without the burden of per-contact pricing that becomes prohibitively expensive once you cross a few thousand readers. You can connect any SMTP provider â€” be it SendGrid, Mailgun, Postmark, AWS SES, or your own Postfix setup â€” and thereby maintain complete ownership of every subscriber relationship.
Key features of Keila
Drag-and-drop editor
Visual newsletter editor with reusable blocks, image upload, and live preview makes designing campaigns approachable for non-developers.
Subscriber segmentation
Define segments based on subscription tags, custom fields, or activity patterns, then send targeted campaigns to specific audience slices.
Double opt-in confirmation
Built-in confirmation flow enforces double opt-in by default, protecting sender reputation and ensuring CAN-SPAM and GDPR compliance.
Bring your own SMTP
Connect any SMTP provider â€” SendGrid, Mailgun, Postmark, AWS SES, or your own postfix â€” and take charge of your deliverability and sender reputation.
Open and click analytics
Campaign-wise open and click tracking, along with unsubscribe rates and bounce reporting, helps refine subject lines and content over time.
API and webhooks
Full REST API and webhook integration lets you sync subscribers from external CRMs, e-commerce, or signup forms automatically.
Why run Keila on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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