MeTube is a browser-based frontend for yt-dlp that enables you to download videos from YouTube and over 1,000 other platforms from any device without the need to install software. It offers support for quality selection up to 4K, audio-only extraction to MP3, playlist and channel downloads, and a real-time download queue with progress tracking â€” all accessible through a clean, mobile-friendly interface.

Self-hosting MeTube on your VPS ensures that downloads operate at datacenter speeds, files are securely stored server-side for convenient later retrieval, and the service continues to function seamlessly even as platforms evolve. This setup operates independently of browser extensions that may often malfunction or commercial download tools that typically impose quality limitations and necessitate user accounts.