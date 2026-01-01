Spliit is a self-hosted alternative to Splitwise that allows groups of friends, flatmates, or travellers to track shared expenses and figure out who owes what. Just create a group, add expenses as they happen, and Spliit automatically calculates the balances — no account is required for participants, simply share a link.

Self-hosting Spliit means your financial data — who spent what, with whom, and on what — never goes to a third-party server or gets used for advertising. There are no subscription tiers, no premium features locked away, and no data portability concerns: your instance, your data, your control.