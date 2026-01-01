Deploy Zensical in one click installation.
Self-hosted documentation platform that builds and serves beautiful Markdown-based project docs with live preview.
Choose a VPS plan for Zensical
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Zensical
Zensical is a contemporary documentation platform, developed by the team behind Material for MkDocs. It generates polished, searchable documentation websites from Markdown source files and serves them with an in-built live-preview server â€” so any changes to your docs are instantly visible in the browser. It supports both its native
zensical.toml format and existing
mkdocs.yml configuration files, making migration from MkDocs quite straightforward.
Self-hosting Zensical on your own VPS means your documentation resides on infrastructure you control, with no per-page fee, no reader tracking, and no dependency on a third-party documentation hosting service. A starter project is automatically created on the first run, so you can start writing immediately.
Key features of Zensical
Markdown-Based Authoring
Write documentation in plain Markdown files and have them rendered as a polished, fully navigable documentation website.
Live Preview Server
The built-in development server reloads documentation in the browser as soon as source files are saved, making editing fast and immediate.
Full-Text Search
Built-in client-side search indexes all documentation pages so readers can find content instantly without any server-side infrastructure.
MkDocs Compatibility
Reads existing
mkdocs.yml configuration files, allowing teams to migrate from MkDocs without rewriting their configuration.
Multilingual Support
Full internationalization across 60+ languages for documentation serving global audiences in their native language.
Starter Project on First Run
Automatically initializes a sample documentation project on first deployment so you can start writing and customising immediately.
Why run Zensical on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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