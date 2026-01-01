Zensical is a contemporary documentation platform, developed by the team behind Material for MkDocs. It generates polished, searchable documentation websites from Markdown source files and serves them with an in-built live-preview server â€” so any changes to your docs are instantly visible in the browser. It supports both its native zensical.toml format and existing mkdocs.yml configuration files, making migration from MkDocs quite straightforward.

Self-hosting Zensical on your own VPS means your documentation resides on infrastructure you control, with no per-page fee, no reader tracking, and no dependency on a third-party documentation hosting service. A starter project is automatically created on the first run, so you can start writing immediately.