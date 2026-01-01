Kan is a self-hosted, open-source Kanban board, specifically designed for teams seeking complete control over their project data. Built using Next.js and PostgreSQL, it offers the familiar card-and-board workflow akin to Trello, but without the per-seat pricing or data lock-in issues. Boards, cards, labels, and team workspaces are all provided right out of the box.

Hosting Kan on your own VPS ensures your project data remains private and resides on infrastructure you control. With support for email/password sign-in and more than 20 OAuth providers â€” including Google, GitHub, and Microsoft â€” your team can commence collaborating without any additional setup.