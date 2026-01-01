Deploy Kan with one-click installation.
Open-source Kanban board and project management tool built as a privacy-first Trello alternative.
Choose a VPS plan for Kan
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Kan
Kan is a self-hosted, open-source Kanban board, specifically designed for teams seeking complete control over their project data. Built using Next.js and PostgreSQL, it offers the familiar card-and-board workflow akin to Trello, but without the per-seat pricing or data lock-in issues. Boards, cards, labels, and team workspaces are all provided right out of the box.
Hosting Kan on your own VPS ensures your project data remains private and resides on infrastructure you control. With support for email/password sign-in and more than 20 OAuth providers â€” including Google, GitHub, and Microsoft â€” your team can commence collaborating without any additional setup.
Key features of Kan
Kanban boards
Organise work across boards and cards with labels, filters, and drag-and-drop for any team workflow.
Team workspaces
Invite members to shared workspaces with board visibility controls so the right people see the right projects.
Trello import
Migrate existing Trello boards directly into Kan to preserve project history without manual re-entry.
Flexible authentication
Sign in with email/password or any of 20+ OAuth providers including Google, GitHub, and Microsoft.
Activity tracking
Card activity logs and comment threads keep a full history of every change and discussion in one place.
Why run Kan on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.