Deploy PhotoPrism in one click installation.
AI-powered photo management application that automatically organises, tags, and searches your photo library without uploading to third-party clouds.
Choose a VPS plan for PhotoPrism
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with PhotoPrism
PhotoPrism is a privacy-first photo management platform that uses artificial intelligence to automatically classify, tag, and search your entire photo collection. Facial recognition, object detection, and location-based organisation work locally on your server â€” your photos never leave your hardware.
Self-hosting PhotoPrism on your VPS gives you a powerful alternative to Google Photos and iCloud that scales to millions of images, supports RAW files and 4K video, and keeps every memory under your full control with no storage limits imposed by a third-party subscription plan.
Key features of PhotoPrism
AI-Powered Tagging
Automatically classifies photos by subject, scene, and objects using on-device machine learning â€” no cloud processing required.
Facial Recognition
Groups photos based on the people in them so you can instantly find every picture of a family member or friend across your entire library.
Powerful Search
Find photos with natural language queries like "beach sunset" or filter by date, camera, location, and auto-detected labels simultaneously.
RAW and Video Support
Supports RAW files from professional cameras, HEIF from iPhones, and 4K video with automatic transcoding for browser playback.
Location and Map View
Plots geotagged photos on an interactive map and automatically groups them by location for geographic browsing.
Why run PhotoPrism on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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