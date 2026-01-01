Matrix Synapse is the reference homeserver for the Matrix open communication protocol, enabling real-time messaging, voice and video calls, file sharing, and end-to-end encryption across a federated network of servers. Trusted by governments, universities, and enterprises worldwide, Synapse lets your users communicate securely while keeping all data on your own infrastructure.

Federation allows your server to seamlessly connect with other Matrix servers, so your users can reach anyone on the global Matrix network. With bridges to Slack, Discord, IRC, and Telegram, Synapse integrates into existing communication workflows without forcing everyone onto a single platform.