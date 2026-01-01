Deploy Judge0 CE with one-click installation.
Open-source code execution API that compiles and runs submissions in 60+ programming languages inside an isolated sandbox.
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What you can build with Judge0 CE
Judge0 CE is an open-source online judge system that exposes a simple HTTP JSON API for compiling and executing source code across more than 60 programming languages, including C, C++, Java, Python, JavaScript, Go, Rust, and Ruby. Each submission is compiled and run inside a fully isolated, resource-limited sandbox using Linux kernel namespaces and cgroups, preventing runaway processes, memory exhaustion, or filesystem escapes.
Self-hosting Judge0 lets you build coding assessment platforms, competitive programming judges, or educational tools without relying on third-party execution services. You own the API, control rate limits, and keep all submission data on your own VPS. The CE edition is free and MIT-licensed, with no per-execution fees regardless of volume.
Key features of Judge0 CE
60+ भाषा सपोर्ट
Execute submissions in C, C++, Java, Python, JavaScript, Go, Rust, Ruby, and dozens more — all handled by a single unified API endpoint.
Isolated sandbox execution
Every submission is executed within a kernel-level sandbox, with stringent CPU time, memory, and process limitations, thereby preventing interference between concurrent executions.
Simple HTTP JSON API
Create a submission with source code and language ID via a single POST request and poll or wait synchronously for the verdict, output, and runtime stats.
Authentication and authorization
Protect the API with configurable authentication and authorization token headers, allowing controlled access for trusted clients only.
Asynchronous worker pool
A separate worker process drains the execution queue from Redis, so the API server remains responsive under high submission loads.
In-built rate limiting
Per-client rate limiting can be configured to prevent a single caller from overloading the execution pool on a shared deployment.
Why run Judge0 CE on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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