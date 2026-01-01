Deploy NSQ in one click installation.
Realtime distributed messaging platform designed for fault tolerance and high-throughput streaming at scale.
Choose a VPS plan for NSQ
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with NSQ
NSQ is a real-time distributed messaging platform originally built at Bitly to handle billions of messages per day. Unlike traditional brokers, NSQ runs as a decentralized cluster of small daemons â€” there is no single broker bottleneck, no master node, and no shared state â€” so producers and consumers can scale horizontally without reconfiguration.
Self-hosting NSQ on your own VPS keeps high-volume event streams, telemetry, and async job pipelines inside your infrastructure with no per-message fees and no managed-service throttling. The bundled web admin gives real-time visibility into topics, channels, and message rates, while the lookupd discovery service eliminates the need for hard-coded broker addresses across your fleet.
Key features of NSQ
Decentralized topology
Run nsqd daemons co-located with producers and use nsqlookupd for discovery â€” no single point of failure and no central broker to bottleneck throughput.
At-least-once delivery
Persistent message queues with disk overflow guarantee messages survive consumer outages and burst traffic without dropping events.
Channel fan-out
Topics broadcast to multiple independent channels, letting different consumer groups process the same event stream in parallel without coordination.
Realtime admin UI
Browser-based nsqadmin dashboard surfaces live message rates, depth per channel, and per-node statistics so you can troubleshoot streams without CLI tooling.
HTTP and TCP clients
Native client libraries in Go, Python, Java, Node.js, and more, along with a simple HTTP API for publishing â€” enabling integration from any language without a custom protocol.
Why run NSQ on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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