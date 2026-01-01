Deploy Verdaccio in one click installation.
Lightweight private npm proxy registry for publishing, caching, and managing JavaScript packages within your team.
Choose a VPS plan for Verdaccio
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Verdaccio
Verdaccio is a lightweight, open-source private npm registry that lets teams publish internal packages and proxy the public npm registry. Unlike hosted registries that charge per seat or impose rate limits, Verdaccio runs entirely on your own infrastructure — giving you a fast, local cache of npm packages alongside a secure store for your private JavaScript modules.
Self-hosting with Verdaccio removes your build pipelines' dependency on external npm availability, speeds up installs through local caching, and keeps proprietary code out of public registries. It is fully compatible with npm, Yarn, and pnpm without any client-side configuration changes beyond pointing to your registry URL.
Key features of Verdaccio
Private package publishing
अपने टीम के भीतर आंतरिक npm पैकेज प्रकाशित और वितरित करें बिना उन्हें सार्वजनिक रजिस्ट्रियों के लिए उजागर किए।
npm proxy and cache
Automatically mirrors public npm packages locally so installs remain fast and reliable even when npm is unreachable.
npm, Yarn, pnpm compatible
Works out of the box with all major JavaScript package managers — no special client plugins or wrappers required.
Built-in authentication
Manage user access with htpasswd-based authentication to control who can publish or install packages.
Web UI included
Browse packages, inspect versions, and search your registry through a clean, in-built web interface.
Plugin ecosystem
Extend storage, authentication, and middleware through a robust plugin system to integrate with S3, LDAP, or custom workflows.
Why run Verdaccio on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.