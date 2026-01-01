Wizarr is a self-hosted system for managing invitations and users for Plex, Jellyfin, and Emby media servers. It creates secure, shareable invitation links with customisable expiry dates, library access limitations, and account duration limits. It then guides new users through an onboarding process to help them get connected quickly.

Hosting Wizarr alongside your media server gives you precise control over who gets access and for how long, without the hassle of manually managing user accounts in each media server's admin panel. Features like invitation tracking, session management, and bulk member tools make managing a shared media library feasible at any scale.