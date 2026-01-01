Deploy Wizarr in one-click installation.
Invitation and user management system for Plex, Jellyfin, and Emby with guided onboarding and access controls.
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What you can build with Wizarr
Wizarr is a self-hosted system for managing invitations and users for Plex, Jellyfin, and Emby media servers. It creates secure, shareable invitation links with customisable expiry dates, library access limitations, and account duration limits. It then guides new users through an onboarding process to help them get connected quickly.
Hosting Wizarr alongside your media server gives you precise control over who gets access and for how long, without the hassle of manually managing user accounts in each media server's admin panel. Features like invitation tracking, session management, and bulk member tools make managing a shared media library feasible at any scale.
Key features of Wizarr
Invitation links
Generate unique invitation URLs with expiration dates and usage limits to share controlled access to your media server.
Library restrictions
Restrict invited users to specific libraries so guests only access content you've explicitly shared with them.
Guided user onboarding
New invitees follow a step-by-step setup guide that walks them through creating an account and connecting their media app.
Multi-server support
Manage users across Plex, Jellyfin, and Emby servers from a single Wizarr dashboard.
Invitation tracking
Monitor which invitations have been used, when, and by whom to keep your member list accurate and current.
Why run Wizarr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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