Paperless-ngx is a community-maintained document management system that transforms physical paperwork into a searchable, well-organised digital archive. It automatically OCR-processes scanned images and PDFs, classifies documents, and applies tags, ensuring every invoice, contract, and receipt becomes instantly findable by its content. Gotenberg and Apache Tika handle Office documents and complex formats that standard OCR pipelines might otherwise miss.

Self-hosting Paperless-ngx on your VPS ensures your sensitive financial records, contracts, and personal documents remain on your own infrastructure â€” never on a third-party cloud. Dedicated VPS resources ensure swift OCR processing even for large document batches, while persistent volumes safeguard your entire archive and database through updates and restarts.