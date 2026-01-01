Deploy WebThings Gateway in one click installation.
Open-source Web of Things gateway for unifying and controlling smart home devices from a private web dashboard.
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What you can build with WebThings Gateway
WebThings Gateway is an open-source implementation of the Web of Things specification, originally developed by Mozilla and now maintained by the WebThings community. It bridges smart home devices from different ecosystems into a single private dashboard, exposing each device as a Web Thing with a standard HTTP and WebSocket API.
Running WebThings Gateway on your own VPS keeps device data, automation rules, and add-on configuration entirely off vendor clouds. The gateway speaks MQTT and IP-based protocols out of the box, while Zigbee, Z-Wave, and Bluetooth add-ons remain available for users who pair the VPS with a remote bridge or compatible hardware.
Key features of WebThings Gateway
Web of Things API
Every connected device is exposed through a standard HTTP and WebSocket Web Things API for use in scripts, dashboards, and third-party apps.
Visual rules engine
Drag-and-drop rules editor lets you chain triggers and actions across any connected device without writing code.
Add-on ecosystem
Install adapters for MQTT, Philips Hue, TP-Link, IKEA Tradfri, virtual sensors, and dozens more from the built-in add-on directory.
Private by default
All device data, logs, and automations stay on your VPS with no vendor account, no telemetry, and no cloud relay required.
Floorplan and logs
Place devices on a custom floorplan and review historical sensor data with the built-in logs viewer for troubleshooting.
Voice and HTTPS access
Optional tunneling, HTTPS, and integrations with voice assistants let you reach the gateway securely from anywhere.
Why run WebThings Gateway on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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