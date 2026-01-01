Deploy Home Assistant in one click installation.
Privacy-first open-source home automation platform with 2,000+ integrations for smart devices and services.
Choose a VPS plan for Home Assistant
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Home Assistant
Home Assistant is the leading open-source home automation platform trusted by millions of users worldwide. It unifies smart devices from different manufacturers â€” lights, thermostats, cameras, security systems, and media players â€” into a single customizable interface, with a powerful automation engine that supports complex scenarios triggered by time, device states, or external events.
Deploying Home Assistant on your own VPS ensures your smart home remains operational even during local outages, provides reliable remote access from anywhere, and keeps all device data and automation logic entirely under your control without cloud service dependencies.
Key features of Home Assistant
2,000+ Integrations
Connect virtually any smart home device or cloud service through a constantly growing library of community integrations.
Local Control
All automations run locally without cloud dependency, keeping your home responsive even when internet connectivity fails.
Powerful Automations
Visual and YAML-based automation editor supports complex triggers, conditions, and multi-step actions for any scenario.
Customizable Dashboards
Lovelace dashboards let you design personalized control interfaces for any device or screen in your home.
Voice Assistant Integration
Works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Siri for hands-free control of any connected device.
Energy Monitoring
Monitor and optimize your household's energy consumption using dedicated monitoring dashboards and device-specific data.
Why run Home Assistant on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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