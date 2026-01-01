Home Assistant is the leading open-source home automation platform trusted by millions of users worldwide. It unifies smart devices from different manufacturers â€” lights, thermostats, cameras, security systems, and media players â€” into a single customizable interface, with a powerful automation engine that supports complex scenarios triggered by time, device states, or external events.

Deploying Home Assistant on your own VPS ensures your smart home remains operational even during local outages, provides reliable remote access from anywhere, and keeps all device data and automation logic entirely under your control without cloud service dependencies.