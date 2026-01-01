Chatpad AI is a neat, open-source web interface for OpenAI's GPT models. It stores all conversations and API keys directly in your browser's local storage, instead of on external servers. There's absolutely no tracking, no cookies, and no server-side logging involved – your prompts and responses go straight from your browser to the OpenAI API and nowhere else.

By self-hosting Chatpad AI, teams get a shared, always-available ChatGPT interface right on their company infrastructure. This helps centralize API usage billing and ensures reliable access, irrespective of OpenAI's consumer service availability or any policy changes.