Fasten On-Prem is an open-source, self-hosted electronic medical record (EMR) manager that allows individuals and families to bring together health data from doctors, hospitals, labs, and connected devices into one secure, private archive. Built on the FHIR healthcare data standard and written in Go, it takes in records via manual entry and FHIR Bundle uploads exported from patient portals, and displays them in a unified timeline along with notes, conditions, medications, allergies, and lab results.

Self-hosting Fasten on your own VPS ensures your personally identifiable health data stays within infrastructure you control, instead of with a SaaS health-records provider — which is crucial considering how sensitive medical history is. The encrypted SQLite database, single-binary Go runtime, and per-user signup mean that a small VPS can easily host a complete personal or family record.