OneDev is a comprehensive, self-hosted DevOps platform that brings together Git hosting, CI/CD automation, issue tracking, kanban boards, and a package registry into a single, unified application. Its visual pipeline builder and code intelligence features make it accessible even to developers without extensive DevOps expertise, while its advanced query language empowers power users with precise control over builds, issues, and commits.

Self-hosting OneDev on your VPS means you can have unlimited developers at a fixed infrastructure cost, along with complete ownership of your source code and build artifacts. This template comes with PostgreSQL for reliable data storage and Docker socket access, allowing OneDev to run CI/CD jobs directly on your server.