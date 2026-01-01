Downtify is a self-hosted music download application that connects Spotify's comprehensive metadata with YouTube's audio library. Just paste any Spotify link â€” be it a single track, an album, or an entire playlist â€” and Downtify fetches the audio, enhancing the resulting file with album art, artist information, track numbers, lyrics, and genre tags automatically.

The web interface has been kept deliberately minimal: simply submit a URL, and you'll receive a fully tagged audio file. Downloaded files are stored in a persistent volume, which makes it easy to integrate your collection with any media library manager. Desktop notifications will alert you when large downloads are completed. Self-hosting provides you with full control over your music library without having to rely on streaming availability or per-stream fees.