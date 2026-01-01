LDAP Account Manager (LAM) is a mature, open-source web frontend for administering accounts stored in an LDAP directory. Instead of editing LDIF files or wrestling with ldapsearch and ldapmodify commands, administrators manage Unix and Samba users, groups, hosts, DHCP entries, Kopano accounts, and Asterisk extensions through a browser. LAM understands the most common LDAP schemas out of the box and ships type-aware editors for each.

This template bundles LAM together with an OpenLDAP directory server so the entire identity stack runs on a single VPS behind Traefik HTTPS. Self-hosting LAM keeps directory credentials, group memberships, and identity data inside your own infrastructure with no reliance on third-party identity providers or per-seat SaaS fees.