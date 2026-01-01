Dependency-Track is an OWASP flagship project that provides security and engineering teams continuous visibility into software supply chain risk. It ingests Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) documents in CycloneDX format and analyzes every component against authoritative vulnerability sources including the National Vulnerability Database, GitHub Advisories, OSS Index, and VulnDB — so a single CVE disclosure surfaces immediately in every project that ships the affected library.

Self-hosting Dependency-Track ensures SBOMs and vulnerability findings pertaining to your proprietary applications remain entirely within your infrastructure, which is crucial for organizations operating under regulatory or contractual constraints regarding where supply-chain telemetry can reside. The PostgreSQL-backed deployment retains a comprehensive audit trail of component inventories and policy decisions across each release.