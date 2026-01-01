Paymenter is an open-source billing platform designed specifically for hosting companies and service providers who require professional subscription management without incurring per-transaction fees or proprietary licensing costs. It manages the entire customer lifecycle — right from service provisioning to invoice generation and payment collection — with native integrations for Stripe, PayPal, Pterodactyl, cPanel, Plesk, and DirectAdmin. Built on Laravel with a clean admin dashboard, Paymenter offers hosting businesses the flexibility to customise every aspect of their billing experience.

Self-hosting Paymenter on your VPS ensures no transaction markup, no customer limits, and complete control over the platform. MariaDB and Redis run locally for swift checkout experiences and responsive admin operations, while the MIT license allows you to modify and extend the platform to align with your exact business model.