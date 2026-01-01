EverShop is a modern, open-source e-commerce platform built on Node.js, React, and GraphQL. Unlike legacy PHP-based commerce platforms, EverShop is designed around a server-side rendered React storefront, a graph-driven extension system, and PostgreSQL persistence — giving developers a familiar toolchain and shoppers a fast, app-like experience.

Self-hosting EverShop on your VPS keeps merchant data, customer records, and order history on infrastructure you control, with no per-transaction fees or platform commissions. The catalog, theme, payment integrations, and shipping rules are all configurable through the admin UI, while developers can extend the platform with first-class TypeScript modules.