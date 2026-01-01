Dockge is a focused, self-hosted Docker Compose stack manager built by the creator of Uptime Kuma. Instead of trying to manage every Docker primitive, it does one thing well: it lets you create, edit, start, stop, and delete Compose stacks through a fast, reactive web interface. The built-in YAML editor features syntax highlighting and real-time validation, and you can convert existing docker run commands to Compose format in seconds.

Storing stacks as plain files on disk means Dockge fits naturally into any backup or version-control workflow. Self-hosting keeps your infrastructure configuration private and gives you a persistent management interface that is always available, even when you are away from the terminal.