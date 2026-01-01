SilverBullet is an open-source, self-hosted note-taking application based on Markdown and designed for personal knowledge management. It runs entirely in your browser as a progressive web app while keeping all your data on your own server — giving you offline access, live queries across your notes, and a robust plug system for extensibility.

Self-hosting SilverBullet on your VPS ensures your notes are always accessible from any device, synced in real-time, and stored privately without having to rely on any cloud note-taking service.