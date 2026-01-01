LazyLibrarian is the book-focused equivalent of Sonarr and Radarr â€“ it's a self-hosted automation server that keeps an eye on your favourite authors, tracks individual book releases, searches Usenet and torrent indexers for matching files, and then passes the selected releases to NZBGet, SABnzbd, Transmission, qBittorrent, or any other downloader you're already using.

When you self-host LazyLibrarian on a VPS, you get a 24/7 librarian that catches new releases as soon as they appear, deduplicates them against your existing Calibre library, and automatically renames and tags everything. This ensures your ebook and audiobook collection remains organized without any manual effort.