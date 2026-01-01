Eclipse Hawkbit is a domain-independent back-end framework for rolling out software updates to constrained edge devices, gateways, and controllers connected to IP-based networks. Built on Java and Spring, it provides the server-side infrastructure that fleet operators need to schedule, target, and monitor over-the-air updates at industrial scale.

Self-hosting Hawkbit on your own VPS keeps device inventories, artifact binaries, and rollout telemetry under your control, with no per-device fees or vendor lock-in. It exposes the Direct Device Integration API for devices and a Management API for orchestrating campaigns from your own tools.