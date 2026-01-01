Snac2 is a minimalist ActivityPub instance, written in portable C, with no database dependencies â€” all data is stored as plain files on disk. It's designed for individuals and small instances, and it federates with Mastodon, Pleroma, Pixelfed, and the wider Fediverse, running quite comfortably on tiny VPS instances or single-board computers.

Self-hosting Snac2 provides you with a personal identity on the Fediverse without having to rely on third-party instances that might shut down, defederate, or change policies. Its single-binary architecture, coupled with the absence of a database and a Mastodon-compatible API, makes Snac2 one of the lightest and most maintainable ways to participate in decentralized social media.