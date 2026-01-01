Deploy Apache Guacamole in one click installation.
Clientless remote desktop gateway for accessing RDP, SSH, VNC, and Telnet connections directly from your web browser.
Choose a VPS plan for Apache Guacamole
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Apache Guacamole
Apache Guacamole is a clientless remote desktop gateway that lets you access RDP, VNC, SSH, and Telnet servers from any modern web browser — no plugins, no native client software, and no per-device setup. The browser handles rendering while a server-side daemon translates protocols, making remote access as simple as opening a URL.
Self-hosting Guacamole on your own VPS turns your server into a central jump host for managing remote machines anywhere in the world. Built-in user management, audit logs, and connection sharing make it equally useful for solo administrators and small teams, while keeping every credential and session under your direct control.
Key features of Apache Guacamole
Clientless browser access
Connect to any RDP, VNC, SSH, or Telnet host directly from a browser tab — no client software, no plugins, no firewall workarounds.
Multi-protocol support
Built-in adapters for RDP, VNC, SSH, Telnet, and Kubernetes meet the everyday needs of admins, developers, and security teams.
Centralized credentials
Store server passwords, SSH keys, and certificates once in Guacamole and grant users access without ever sharing the underlying secrets.
User and group management
Role-based permissions, LDAP and SAML integration, and per-connection access rules keep large teams organised as the connection inventory grows.
Session recording and audit
Optional session recording and detailed activity logs make it easy to audit who connected where and what they did.
Why run Apache Guacamole on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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