Letta is an open-source framework for creating AI agents with long-term memory, enabling them to learn from conversations and improve over time. Unlike stateless chatbots, Letta agents maintain memory blocks that persist between sessions, recall user preferences, and adapt their behavior based on accumulated experience.

Self-hosting Letta on your VPS gives you full control over agent data and memory, eliminates per-request API costs for memory management, and lets you integrate any LLM provider â€” from OpenAI and Anthropic to locally-hosted Ollama models â€” without vendor lock-in.