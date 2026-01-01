LubeLogger is a dedicated management platform for car enthusiasts, fleet owners, and anyone who wants to meticulously track their vehicle's health. By self-hosting LubeLogger, you create a private, permanent record of every oil change, repair, and fuel fill-up for every vehicle you own â€” with no third-party access and no subscription fees.

Unlike generic spreadsheets or ad-supported mobile apps, LubeLogger offers a specialised interface designed for the nuances of automotive maintenance, with mileage-based reminders, fuel economy analytics, and receipt storage keeping your entire fleet organised in one place.