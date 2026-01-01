Foundry Virtual Tabletop is the leading commercial-but-self-hosted platform for running tabletop role-playing games online. Built on a modular JavaScript engine with deep support for Dungeons and Dragons 5e, Pathfinder, Call of Cthulhu, and dozens of other systems through community modules, it delivers professional-grade dynamic lighting, line-of-sight, animated tokens, dice-roll automation, and an extensive macro language for custom game mechanics.

Self-hosting Foundry on your VPS ensures every campaign, character sheet, and battle map remains under your direct control â€” no per-session SaaS fees, no monthly cloud costs, and no third-party access to your players' game data. A paid Foundry license is required and is purchased once from foundryvtt.com.