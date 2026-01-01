Deploy Fenrus in one click installation.
Personal home page and dashboard for quick access to your apps, sites, and services with smart app widgets and custom search engines.
Choose a VPS plan for Fenrus
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Fenrus
Fenrus is a self-hosted personal dashboard that replaces your browser's new tab page with a fully customizable home page. Organize links and applications into groups, use smart app widgets that pull live data from services like Sonarr, Radarr, and Jellyfin, and configure multiple search engines with keyboard shortcuts. All your personal apps and frequently visited sites are available at a glance from a single, private page.
Because Fenrus runs entirely on your own VPS, none of your app URLs, usage patterns, or configured services are shared with third-party dashboard services. Data is stored in a lightweight LiteDB file, which means there is no external database to manage â€” setup takes seconds and the entire configuration is contained in a single volume.
Key features of Fenrus
Smart App Widgets
Connect services like Sonarr, Radarr, Jellyfin, and others to display live status, counts, and activity data directly on your dashboard tiles.
Custom Search Engines
Add any search engine with a URL pattern and keyboard shortcut, then switch between Google, DuckDuckGo, or your own Searx instance with a single keystroke.
Organized App Groups
Arrange links and applications into named groups to keep work apps, media services, home automation, and personal sites cleanly separated.
Multi-User Support
Each user has an independent dashboard configuration, so everyone in the household or team can maintain their own layout and app list.
Automatic Favicons
Fenrus automatically fetches favicons for links that have no custom icon configured, keeping your dashboard visually tidy without manual work.
Zero External Database
All configuration is stored in a single LiteDB file â€” no PostgreSQL or MySQL needed, making backups and migrations a simple file copy.
Why run Fenrus on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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