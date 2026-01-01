Deploy Dragonfly in one click installation.
High-performance, Redis-compatible in-memory data store engineered for modern hardware to deliver up to 25× more throughput than Redis.
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What you can build with Dragonfly
Dragonfly एक आधुनिक इन-मेमोरी डेटा स्टोर है जो Redis और Memcached APIs के साथ पूरी तरह से संगत है, जिसका अर्थ है कि Redis का उपयोग करने वाला कोई भी मौजूदा एप्लिकेशन केवल कनेक्शन स्ट्रिंग बदलकर Dragonfly पर स्विच कर सकता है। मल्टी-कोर CPUs के लिए साझा-रहित थ्रेड-प्रति-कोर आर्किटेक्चर का उपयोग करके शुरू से बनाया गया, Dragonfly समान हार्डवेयर पर Redis की तुलना में 25 गुना अधिक थ्रूपुट प्रदान करता है, जबकि समान डेटासेट के लिए काफी कम मेमोरी का उपयोग करता है।
Dragonfly को स्वयं होस्ट करने से आपके एप्लिकेशन्स को प्रति-ऑपरेशन लागत या कनेक्शन सीमाओं के बिना एक उच्च-प्रदर्शन कैश और डेटा स्ट्रक्चर स्टोर मिलता है। बिल्ट-इन HTTP एडमिन कंसोल किसी भी ब्राउज़र से सुलभ सर्वर मेट्रिक्स और डायग्नोस्टिक्स प्रदान करता है, साथ ही Redis CLI और हर Redis क्लाइंट लाइब्रेरी के साथ पूर्ण संगतता भी प्रदान करता है।
Key features of Dragonfly
Redis API Compatible
Redis ke badle mein seedha istemal karein — Redis client library ka upyog karne wala koi bhi app sirf connection string badal kar Dragonfly ke saath kaam karega.
25× Redis Throughput
Multi-threaded shared-nothing architecture saturates all CPU cores, delivering up to 25× more operations per second than single-threaded Redis on the same hardware.
Lower Memory Usage
Novel data structure implementations reduce memory consumption by up to 30% compared to Redis for the same dataset, letting you store more data on a smaller VPS.
Built-in Admin Console
HTTP admin interface at the same port provides server statistics, memory usage, and diagnostics accessible directly from a browser.
Memcached Compatible
Accepts Memcached text protocol commands in addition to Redis commands, making it a drop-in replacement for both caching systems simultaneously.
Why run Dragonfly on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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