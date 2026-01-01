Peppermint is an open-source ticketing and help desk solution, developed as a lightweight alternative to Zendesk and Jira. It provides support teams, IT departments, and small businesses with an organised queue for logging customer requests, tracking internal issues, and collaborating on resolutions, without incurring per-agent licensing fees or sending sensitive conversation data to a third-party SaaS vendor.

Self-hosting Peppermint on your own VPS ensures that every ticket, client record, and internal note remains securely under your control. The bundled PostgreSQL backend guarantees durable storage of ticket history, while a personal markdown notebook with to-do lists offers each agent a private space to organise their individual work alongside the shared queue.