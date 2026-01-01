Up to 69% off for Lychee

Deploy Lychee in one click installation.

Self-hosted photo management platform with album organisation, sharing controls, and metadata-aware browsing built for serious photographers.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
â‚¹779/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Lychee in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Lychee

MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚¹2,099
â‚¹779/mo
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Renews at â‚¹1,199/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚¹3,499
â‚¹1,099/mo
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Renews at â‚¹2,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
â‚¹6,199
â‚¹2,199/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹4,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚¹2,099
â‚¹779/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹1,199/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚¹3,499
â‚¹1,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹2,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
â‚¹6,199
â‚¹2,199/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¹4,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Lychee

Lychee is a polished open-source photo management system that turns any folder of images into a beautifully presented online gallery. It indexes EXIF and IPTC metadata, generates responsive thumbnails, organizes photos into nested albums, and offers public, password-protected, and private sharing for individual albums or single photos â€” all backed by a clean, mobile-friendly web UI.

Self-hosting Lychee on your VPS keeps full-resolution originals, location data, and viewing history on infrastructure you control rather than handed to a third-party photo platform. The app supports MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, or SQLite as backends and integrates cleanly with object storage, LDAP, and OAuth providers â€” making it equally suitable for a personal photo archive or a small-team shared library.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Lychee

Nested album hierarchy

Organize photos into albums and sub-albums with drag-and-drop reordering, cover image selection, and individual album sharing controls.

EXIF and IPTC metadata

Automatic extraction of camera, lens, exposure, GPS, and IPTC tags so albums are searchable and filterable by camera body, focal length, or location.

Granular sharing controls

Make albums public, password-protected, or invite-only, and generate share links per album or per photo without exposing the rest of your library.

RAW and HEIC support

Native handling of RAW formats and HEIC alongside JPEG, PNG, and video â€” Lychee transcodes for the web while preserving the original file.

OAuth and LDAP login

Connect to existing identity providers including Google, GitHub, and any LDAP directory so contributors sign in with credentials they already have.

Object storage backend

Optionally store photos on S3-compatible object storage to scale your library beyond local disk while keeping the same UX.

Why run Lychee on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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