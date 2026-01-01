Checkmk is a comprehensive infrastructure and application monitoring platform that combines Nagios-compatible plugins with a modern web UI, auto-discovery of services, and built-in dashboards. The Community Edition (formerly Raw Edition) is fully open-source and includes the complete monitoring engine, agent receivers, notification routing, and reporting features used by tens of thousands of organisations to monitor servers, switches, virtualisation hosts, and cloud workloads from a single pane of glass.

Self-hosting Checkmk on your VPS keeps every credential, hostname, and metric inside your own infrastructure. Auto-discovery scans hosts on first registration and proposes the right service checks for the OS and software found, dramatically reducing setup time compared to manually configuring each metric.