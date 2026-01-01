Lightdash is an open-source business intelligence platform designed to work seamlessly with dbt (data build tool). Instead of recreating metric definitions within a BI tool, Lightdash leverages your existing dbt models, tests, and documentation to automatically generate an exploration interface and metrics layer â€” thereby ensuring analytics logic remains version-controlled in code, exactly where it should be. Teams can create dashboards, execute ad-hoc queries, and schedule report deliveries without having to duplicate the efforts already invested in their dbt project.

Unlike other general-purpose BI tools, Lightdash's 'source-of-truth' methodology ensures that when a dbt model undergoes changes, all charts based on it get updated automatically. Self-hosting Lightdash provides analytics teams with complete control over their data infrastructure without having to route query results via third-party cloud platforms.