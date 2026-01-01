Up to 69% off for yt-dlp Web UI

Deploy yt-dlp Web UI with one-click installation.

Self-hosted web frontend and RPC server for yt-dlp that downloads video and audio from 1,000+ sites.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
599/mo
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Deploy yt-dlp Web UI with one-click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for yt-dlp Web UI

64% off
KVM 1
1,649
599/mo
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Renews at ₹999/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
2,099
799/mo
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Renews at ₹1,199/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
3,499
1,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₹2,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
6,199
2,199/mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₹4,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 1
1,649
599/mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₹999/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
2,099
799/mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₹1,199/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
3,499
1,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₹2,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
6,199
2,199/mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₹4,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with yt-dlp Web UI

yt-dlp Web UI is a high-performance browser frontend and JSON-RPC server for the popular yt-dlp downloader. It exposes the full power of yt-dlp through a clean web interface so you can queue downloads, monitor progress in real time, watch upcoming livestreams, and pull videos from YouTube, Twitch, Vimeo, SoundCloud, and hundreds of other supported sites without touching the command line.

Self-hosting it on your VPS frees you from desktop installers, browser extensions that break with every site change, and ad-supported online downloaders. Files land directly on server storage at datacenter bandwidth, the RPC server lets you script automation, and a built-in queue cap protects shared resources on the box.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of yt-dlp Web UI

Powered by yt-dlp

Built on yt-dlp, supporting downloads from YouTube, Twitch, Vimeo, SoundCloud, and over a thousand other video and audio sites.

Real-time queue

Track every active and pending download with live progress, ETA, and speed updates streamed over WebSockets.

Format selection

Choose precise video and audio formats, extract audio only, override output filenames, or pass safe custom yt-dlp arguments for each download.

JSON-RPC server

A scriptable RPC endpoint lets you trigger downloads from cron jobs, scripts, or third-party clients without using the UI.

Concurrency limits

Configurable queue size keeps simultaneous downloads under control so a large playlist will not exhaust VPS bandwidth or disk I/O.

Token-based auth

Built-in JWT authentication protects the web UI and RPC endpoints behind a generated username and password.

Why run yt-dlp Web UI on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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