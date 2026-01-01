Deploy HortusFox in one-click installation.
Self-hosted plant management system for cataloging, scheduling care routines, and organizing your garden privately.
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What you can build with HortusFox
HortusFox is a purpose-built web application for plant enthusiasts who want to manage houseplants and gardens with structure and privacy. It lets you catalog plants with photos, species names, and custom attributes, organize them by location, and set recurring care reminders for watering, fertilizing, and repotting. Weather data integration helps outdoor gardeners align care schedules with environmental conditions, while built-in plant recognition assists with identifying unknown species.
Self-hosting HortusFox on your VPS ensures years of growth records, care histories, and plant photos remain under your full control â€” no third-party cloud service can discontinue access to your collection data or monetize your gardening habits.
Key features of HortusFox
Care Reminders
Set recurring tasks for watering, fertilizing, and repotting so no plant is ever missed in a busy care schedule.
Location-Based Organisation
Assign plants to specific rooms or outdoor spaces to quickly filter your collection and manage each area independently.
Weather Integration
Connect local weather data to align outdoor plant care with rainfall and temperature conditions automatically.
Plant Recognition
Identify unknown species from photos directly in the app, adding confirmed species data to your catalog without leaving HortusFox.
Inventory Management
Track pots, fertilizers, tools, and supplies alongside your plants so gardening resources are always accounted for.
Collaborative Chat
Built-in group chat allows households and teams to coordinate plant care responsibilities without needing separate messaging apps.
Why run HortusFox on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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